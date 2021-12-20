Bistroo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35,239.00 (BIST)

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Bistroo has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Bistroo has a market cap of $3.65 million and $35,239.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00051220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.06 or 0.08230590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,964.04 or 1.00054331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00074438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bistroo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bistroo using one of the exchanges listed above.

