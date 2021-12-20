Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,448.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $576,059.22 and $8,448.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012563 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00192477 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

