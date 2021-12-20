BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 10,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

BJ stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 28,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

