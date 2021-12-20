Black Swift Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,950 Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,497 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 161,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,717,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $214.98 million, a P/E ratio of 111.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 635.29%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

