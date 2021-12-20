Black Swift Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Black Swift Group LLC cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM opened at $50.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.