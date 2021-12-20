Black Swift Group LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $114.24 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

