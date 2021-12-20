Black Swift Group LLC Sells 18,500 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Black Swift Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $27.85 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84.

