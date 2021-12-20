Black Swift Group LLC Sells 5,450 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.96 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

