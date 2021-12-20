Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.9% over the last three years.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

