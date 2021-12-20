Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.9% over the last three years.
Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
