Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,643 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.44% of Blue Apron worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 20.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 131.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at $167,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $7.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $181.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -3.55.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 66,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $775,014.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlean Gmunder sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $66,836.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,858 shares of company stock worth $2,253,791. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.