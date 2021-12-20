BMO Capital Markets Upgrades T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $246.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $253.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.10.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.96. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 197,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

