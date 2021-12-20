Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Tops $0.0136

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $5.21 million and $126,618.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

