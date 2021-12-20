Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.44.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$4.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$165.66 million and a PE ratio of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.56.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$64.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.