boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given a GBX 430 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.68) price objective on boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.28) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 415 ($5.48) to GBX 395 ($5.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.28) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 394.58 ($5.21).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 107.90 ($1.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 96.79 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.67.

In related news, insider Brian Small bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,456.46).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

