BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target upped by Barclays from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

