Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend by 28.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 134.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.32. 766,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

