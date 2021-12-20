Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.
Boston Properties has increased its dividend by 28.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 134.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.
Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.32. 766,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $124.24.
In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.42.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
