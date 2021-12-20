Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $307,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 11.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $40.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,767,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

