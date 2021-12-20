Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $230.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $148.51 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $141.67 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.63.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

