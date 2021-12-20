Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 735,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 537,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,997. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $284.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

