Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 712,200 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 885,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $117.97 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

