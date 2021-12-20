Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of BRLT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 522,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.