Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,350,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

