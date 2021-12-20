British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

