Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $19,561,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 543 shares of company stock valued at $298,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $634.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $261.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.30. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

