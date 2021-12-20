Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,086. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.