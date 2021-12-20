Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Billion

Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post $59.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $60.47 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $46.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $209.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.09 billion to $210.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $244.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $236.55 billion to $250.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 207.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $54.40 on Friday, reaching $2,834.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,892.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,740.29.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.