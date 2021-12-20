Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to announce $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.49. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of CBOE traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.25. 844,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.96. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

