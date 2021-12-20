Brokerages Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $3.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce $3.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.50. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $13.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $13.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $147.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.64. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after buying an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after buying an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.