Brokerages Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.65. Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,906. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

