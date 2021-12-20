Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,236 shares of company stock worth $26,174,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:W traded up $12.27 on Friday, reaching $201.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,660. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.01. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.70 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

