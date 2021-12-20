Brokerages Expect Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airsculpt Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIRS shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AIRS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 160,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,231. Airsculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

