Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. AptarGroup also posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 14.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.31. 4,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $115.15 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.