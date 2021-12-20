Brokerages Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.60. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

AUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

