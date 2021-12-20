Brokerages Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. Integra LifeSciences also reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.04. 5,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,347. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,002 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

