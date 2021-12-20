Brokerages Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.58. InterDigital reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,025%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 85,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.79. 360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,321. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

