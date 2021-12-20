Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report sales of $552.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.60 million to $562.67 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $446.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($22.81) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 184.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 379,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,212. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.