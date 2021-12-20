Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.95.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB traded down $28.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $654.01. The stock had a trading volume of 805,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,713. The company’s 50-day moving average is $715.78 and its 200 day moving average is $628.83. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $353.03 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

