Brokerages Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target at $30.75

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $77,948.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $137,424.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,123 shares of company stock worth $2,122,288 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 304,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. 45,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

