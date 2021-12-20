Brokerages Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of RDUS stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,624. The stock has a market cap of $325.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 180,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $1,223,636.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $15,691,893. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

