Brokerages Set Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Target Price at $10.56

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZYNE shares. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. 27,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.30. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 773,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 366,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 208,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 179,243 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

