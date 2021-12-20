Brokers Set Expectations for PHX Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for PHX Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

PHX stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.94.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

In other PHX Minerals news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $421,185. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

