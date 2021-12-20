Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG opened at $88.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average is $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $96.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.