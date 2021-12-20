Busey Wealth Management Acquires 20,667 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 176.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,895,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 365,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

NYSE F opened at $19.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

