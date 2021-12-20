Busey Wealth Management Acquires 390 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $353.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.77 and a 200 day moving average of $349.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $297.42 and a 1-year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.