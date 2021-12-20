Busey Wealth Management Has $645,000 Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $52.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

