Busey Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 62,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.98 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $138.45 and a one year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

