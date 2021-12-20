Busey Wealth Management Invests $388,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 955 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 29.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.0% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $384.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.52. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

