Busey Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 151.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 327,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Bank of America lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.