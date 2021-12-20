BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

IQVIA stock opened at $267.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.61. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $272.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

