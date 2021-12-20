BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 16,000 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $278,280,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 24.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after acquiring an additional 589,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 238,899 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $113,663,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $95.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average of $100.12. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.